News of crime and punishment across Arlington this week.
MALICIOUS WOUNDING:
* On March 31 at 10:36 a.m., police were dispatched to the 900 block of South Buchanan Street where an individual had entered the home of a resident without permission, police said.
Before police arrival, a verbal altercation ensued, during which time the suspect used a “stun gun” on the victim, police said.
The suspect – 19-year-old Julio Cesar Loza Herrera of Arlington – was arrested and charged with unlawful wounding and unlawful entry. The victim did not require medical attention.
* On March 31 at 11:25 p.m., police were dispatched to Virginia Hospital Center for a report of an individual who had come in for treatment of lacerations.
Responding officers were provided by the victim with limited information related to the circumstances that led up to the incident, police said.
The injuries were described as non-life-threatening. ROBBERY: * On March 29 at 2:59 p.m., an individual entered a convenience store in the 400 block of 23rd Street South and went behind the counter, at which point he was confronted by an employee, police said.
According to police, the suspect implied that he had a weapon and took several cartons of cigarettes while a second suspect remained outside and acted as a lookout. The suspects then fled the scene on foot.
Responding officers located the suspects at different Metro stations.
The first suspect – 18-year-old Tyrone Thomas of the District of Columbia, who was located at the Pentagon City Metro station – was arrested and charged with robbery and conspiracy to commit a felony.
The second suspect – 21-year-old Antonio Jones of Capitol Heights, who was arrested at the Crystal City Metro station – was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit a felony, and was served with an outstanding warrant from the Arlington County Sheriff’s Office.
The two suspects were held without bond.
STOLEN AUTO:
* On March 28 at 11:06 a.m., an individual broke into a home in the 2300 block of North Oakland Street, entering through an unlocked door, and stole a briefcase and purse containing cash and various personal property. The suspects also stole two vehicles, a 2021 white Range Rover and a 2011 black Nissan Murano, both with Virginia plates.
BURGLARY/UNLAWFUL ENTRY:
* On March 28 at 6 a.m., an individual in the 600 block of South Florida Street was awakened by the sound of someone attempting to gain entry. Upon investigation, the victim also saw two individuals sitting inside one of his vehicles outside the home. The suspects fled on foot when confronted by the resident. They are described as white males, wearing all black clothing, black boots and black masks.
* On March 29 at 4:45 p.m., a woman in the 1300 block of South Barton Street heard the handle to her front door shaking, looked outside and saw an unknown person trying the knob. The suspect, who fled on foot, was described as a black male, 30 to 40 years old, 6’2” or 6’3” with a skinny build.
* On March 30 at 4:30 p.m., a maintenance crew entered a vacant residence in the 1000 block of South Wayne Street and encountered a man inside. The crew exited the home with the resident still inside, and notified the homeowner.
According to police, the suspect then exited the residence, and the maintenance crew followed him for a short distance before contacting police.
The suspect fled on foot before police arrival. According to the homeowner, a set of keys were missing from the home. The suspect is described as a black male, 20 to 30 years old, 6 feet to 6’3” tall, with a skinny build.
* On March 31 at 12:12 a.m., an individual in the 5200 block of North Carlin Springs Road was awakened by a noise coming from a nearby home that is under construction. Responding officers located give juveniles in front of the property, police said. Officers were unable to make contact with the property owner, and the juveniles were released to parents and/or guardians.
