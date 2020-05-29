News of crime and punishment across Arlington this week:
MALICIOUS WOUNDING:
* On May 17 at 2:01 p.m., two individuals were engaged in a physical altercation in the vicinity of Wilson Boulevard and Patrick Henry Drive. One of the combatants sustained a laceration.
The suspect, who fled, is described as an Hispanic male, 5’10”, with a skinny build.
The victim was taken to a local hospital for what were reported as minor injuries.
* On May 20 at 2:35 p.m., police were called to the 1500 block of 28th Street South for report of a verbal dispute between two individuals that had become physical.
According to police, one of the combatants allegedly struck the other multiple times with an object, causing a laceration.
Arriving officers located the suspect in the area and took him into custody without incident.
The suspect – 19-year-old Tuvshinbileg Naranbaatar of Arlington – was arrested and charged with malicious wounding and brandishing a machete or 12-plus-inch bladed weapon.
CARJACKING:
* On May 15 at 10 p.m., an individual was inside his parked vehicle in a garage in the 1300 block of South Eads Street when he was approached by two individuals. One displayed a firearm and tapped on the window, while a third suspect approached the scene in a vehicle.
According to police, two of the suspects rummaged through the vehicle and demanded keys before leaving with the vehicle, a gray 2007 Toyota Avalon.
The suspects are described as black males, 15 to 20 years old. The suspect vehicle was described as a hatchback.
GRAND LARCENY/RECOVERED STOLEN VEHICLE:
* On May 18 at 10:30 p.m., police were called to the 2600 block of Fort Scott Drive after a resident observed an individual enter a parked Ford F-150 truck and drive it away.
According to police, a responding officer observed the vehicle, as well as a Toyota Land Cruiser that previously had been reported stolen, traveling at a high rate of speed.
The officer attempted a stop of the F-150, but the driver fled onto Interstate 395 northbound.
The Land Cruiser later was located, unoccupied, after it crashed into multiple parked vehicles. The suspects had fled; despite the creation of a perimeter and canvass of the neighborhood, they were not located.
INDECENT EXPOSURE:
* On May 16 at 1:15 p.m., an individual was in the lobby of a residential building in the 1200 block of South Scott Street when a male suspect attempted to engage her in conversation.
When the victim turned around, she observed the suspect exposing himself and touching himself inappropriately, police said.
The suspect is described as an Asian male, in his 20s, with a light complexion, brown hair, unkempt facial hair and tattoos on one arm. He was wearing a white T-shirt and had a teal/blue towel around his waist.
* On May 21 at 12:12 p.m., an officer on patrol in the 1000 block of North Quincy Street was flagged down by a resident, who said she had been approached by a man who exposed himself before running away.
The officer located a suspect matching the description; he was positively identified by the victim.
The suspect – 30-year-old Joseph Schiesl II of Centreville – was arrested and charged with indecent exposure.
BURGLARY:
* Sometime between May 15 at 9:30 p.m. and May 16 at 8 a.m., a home in the 2700 block of South Veitch Street was burglarized. Nothing was reported stolen.
* Sometime between May 18 at 5:10 p.m. and May 19 at 8 a.m., a business in the 2700 block of Washington Boulevard was burglarized. Items of value was taken, as was cash.
* On May 19 at 3:42 a.m., a business in the 200 block of Crystal Drive was burglarized. Damage was caused.
* On May 20 at 11:11 p.m., police responded to a report of an alarm at Dorothy Hamm Middle School. Arriving officers established a perimeter and observed the suspects exit the building.
One suspect was taken into custody, while the other was located nearby. Investigation revealed damage to multiple areas within the building.
The suspects – Nolan Batemen and Alexander Peresada, both 18, of Arlington – were arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit a felony, burglary with the intent to commit larceny, destruction of property and possession of alcohol by those under 21. They were held without bond.
* On May 21 at 3:40 p.m., police were dispatched to Swanson Middle School for a report of an alarm, and determined that four juveniles had gained entry. They were taken into custody as they exited the building.
The suspects were turned over to parents and guardians. Nothing was reported damaged or stolen, police said.
