News of crime and punishment across Arlington this week:
ARMED ROBBERY:
* On Sept. 12 at 10:34 p.m., an individual was walking in the 1500 block of North Rhodes Street when he was approached by four men, one of whom brandished a knife and another a handgun, and the other two suspects stole items from the victim’s pockets.
The suspects are described as black males.
ASSAULT-AND-BATTERY ON POLICE:
* On Sept. 11 at 8:32 p.m., police were dispatched to the 4200 block of Fairfax Drive for a report of an individual throwing items and threatening staff.
Upon police arrival, restaurant staff requested that the subject be banned from the property. According to police, the suspect threatened an officer and took a defensive stance, then became combative while being placed under arrest, kicking and spitting at officers.
The suspect – 24-year-old Deandre Shuford of no fixed address – was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, failure to ID and four counts of assault on police. He was held without bond.
UNLAWFUL ENTRY:
* On Sept. 8 at 9:52 p.m., an individual was inside his residence in the 2000 block of Columbia Pike when he heard noise coming from the front door, then observed an unknown male opening the door.
The victim yelled as the suspect, causing him to flee.
The suspect is described as a male Pacific Islander, 30 to 40 years old, 5’7”, 170 to 200 pounds, with a bald head.
BURGLARY:
* On Sept. 7 between 1:30 and 6 p.m., an individual attempted to force entry to a home in the 3500 block of North Delaware Street.
Entry was not gained, but damage was caused.
* On Sept. 8 at 11:33 p.m. a woman living in the 1100 block of North Powhatan Street heard noise originating within the home, observed two individuals outside the residence.
A man who was with the woman in the home located a suspect inside the home and confronted him, with a brief struggle ensuing.
The suspect fled from the residence and stole the victim’s vehicle – a 2013 Ford Escape – and personal property. No injuries were reported.
The suspect is described as a dark-skinned black male in his late teens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.