New Arlington Police Chief Andy Penn will take part in a series of “community conversations” with interested members of the public in coming weeks and months.
“This is an informal opportunity for the police department to hear directly from you, our community, on areas we are doing well, areas for continued growth and the vision of the agency moving forward,” police officials said in announcing the schedule.
Penn, long an official with the Arlington police, was appointed chief earlier this summer by County Manager Mark Schwartz after serving as acting chief since the departure, in September 2020, of Jay Farr.
The appointment disappointed some in the community, who were hoping for an outsider with a fresh eye to lead the department.
Planned meeting dates and times (all events are expected to last two hours) are:
• Tuesday, July 27 at 5 p.m. at Mega Mart, 5001 Columbia Pike.
• Thursday, July 29 at noon, Ballston Quarter Food Hall, 4238 Wilson Blvd.
• Friday, Aug. 20 at 10 a.m., Metro 29 Diner, 4711 Lee Highway.
• Thursday, Aug. 26 at 6 p.m., Gates of Ballston Community Room, 4108 4th St. North.
• Tuesday, Aug. 31 at noon, Pentagon Row, 1201 South Joyce St.
• Friday, Sept. 3 at 10 a.m., Gateway Park, 1300 Lee Highway.
• Tuesday, Sept. 7: Charles Drew Community Center, 3500 23rd St. South.
Additional information is available on the county government’s Website at www.arlingtonva.us.