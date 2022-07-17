Arlington police have been dispatched to address a number of exposure incidents in recent days.
On July 8 at 11:25 p.m., a woman was walking in the area of North George Mason Drive at North Henderson Road when she observed a man walking behind her, police said.
According to police, the individual exposed himself and began masturbating while fleeing the area on foot.
The suspect is described as a Middle Eastern man.
• On July 9 at 11:36 a.m., police were dispatched to a report of a larceny from a business in the 1100 block of South Hayes Street, then were advised that the suspect had entered a second business and began exposing himself.
The suspect – 47-year-old Michael Shepherd of no fixed address – was arrested and charged with indecent exposure, shoplifting and possession of Schedule I/II controlled substances. He was held without bond.
• On July 9 at 4:26 p.m., a man allegedly entered a business in the 1200 block of South Hayes Street and began looking at merchandise.
The suspect then placed his hands in his pants and began touching himself inappropriately, police said.
The suspect – 46-year-old Khalid Benmana of Arlington – was arrested and charged with public masturbation.
• On July 11 at 11:10 a.m., a woman was walking into a building in the 5200 block of Langston Boulevard when she observed a man on a bench, masturbating.
The woman continued into the building and called police. Upon arrival, he had fled.
The suspect is described as a black male, 30 to 40 years old, 6 feet tall.
• On July 12 at 1:32 a.m., police were called to a business in the 2200 block of Clarendon Boulevard for a report of a man who had been banned from the establishment and was trespassing.
According to police investigation, the suspect entered the lobby of the building, entered the common area and began masturbating.
The suspect – 34-year-old Frank Bouknight of no fixed address – was arrested and charged with indecent exposure, trespassing and drunk in public.
[https://sungazette.news provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]