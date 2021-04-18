[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
A woman was walking in the 1800 block of North Uhle Street in Colonial Village on April 13 at 7:08 p.m. when, according to police, an individual approached her from behind and tightly put a cord or rope around her neck.
According to police, the victim attempted to pull the object loose, and fell to the ground with the suspect over her. The suspect then attempted to strangle the woman with his hands until fleeing when two other individuals approached.
The suspect is described as a light-skinned black male, in his late teens to early 20s, 5’6” tall with a thin build. He was wearing frayed blue jeans, a black zip-up jacked with red accents on the sleeves, a black baseball cap and a tan or beige shirt.
Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call the Arlington County Police Department’s homicide-robbery unit at (703) 228-4180. Information also can be reported anonymously through Arlington County Crime Solvers (866) 411-TIPS.
