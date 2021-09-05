[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
On Aug. 28 at 2:47 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of Columbia Pike and found an individual suffering from multiple stab wounds, Arlington police said.
Investigation revealed that, at about 2:30 a.m., the victim was walking to his vehicle when he was approached from behind by a suspect who began to assault him, produced a knife and stabbed him, police said.
The suspect then reached into the victim’s pocket and stole his wallet before fleeing.
The suspect is described as a black male, 20 to 30 years old, 5’11”, with a lean and muscular build and a short Afro haircut with a red hue.
The victim was transported to an area hospital with injuries described as serious but non-life-threatening.