Following renewed investigation, two men have been arrested in connection with a 23-year-old homicide in Arlington's Colonial Village neighborhood.
According to police, the investigation was renewed in 2013, and indictments against 59-year-old James Johnson and 53-year-old Bobby Joe Leonard were returned by a grand jury.
The two are implicated in the homicide of 52-year-old Andrea Cincotta, who on Aug. 21, 1998, was found dead inside the apartment she shared with Johnson in the 1700 block of North Rhodes Street.
At the time of his indictment and arrest, Johnson was a resident of Alexandria. Leonard is incarcerated at Wallens Ridge State Prison on an unrelated incident.