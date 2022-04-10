Arlington police are investigating two recent early-morning carjacking incidents occurring within a span of two days:
• On April 6 at 5:50 a.m., an individual was outside his vehicle in the 4100 block of 4th Street North when three individuals approached and pushed him aside, then entered the vehicle and fled the scene.
The suspects are described as black males, one approximately 20 years old and the others described as 25 to 30 years old. The vehicle taken was described as a 2006 Toyota Camry with Virginia license plates.
• On April 8 at 5 a.m., an individual was in his parked vehicle in the 2600 block of Langston Boulevard when he observed another vehicle idling in the area.
The victim exited his vehicle to see if the driver needed assistance, then two male suspects exited that vehicle, grabbed the victim and demanded money. When the victim refused, the suspects rummaged through his pockets and stole his keys, then one of the suspects drove away in the victim’s vehicle, a 2010 Mazda 6 with Virginia licensee places.
The suspects are described as black males.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]