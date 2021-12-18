[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
On Dec. 16 at 12:26 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 3100 block of Wilson Boulevard for a report of an individual who had been removed by security from an establishment but was attempting to re-enter, Arlington police said.
Officers observed the suspect involved in a verbal dispute with other individuals; when officers made contact, the suspect was uncooperative and aggressive, police said.
When officers attempted to take the suspect into custody, he actively resisted, kicked an officer several times and attempted to flee before being arrested, police said.
The suspect – 33-year-old Luke Buchanan of the District of Columbia – was arrested and charged with drunk-in-public, obstruction of justice and assault-and-battery on police. He was held without bond.
While police were on the scene investigating that incident, a man who was uninvolved approached an officer from behind and attempted to strike her in the back of the head, police said.
Other officers intervened, and as they attempted to take him into custody, he continued to act disorderly and resisted arrest, police said.
The suspect – 29-year-old Luis Vasquez of no fixed address – was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, obstruction of justice and assault-and-battery on police. He was held without bond.
* On Dec. 17 at 10:04 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of 25th Street South for a report of a dispute.
During the investigation, officers located one of the individuals and attempted to speak with him, but he ran from the scene, police said. A short time later, officers attempted to take the suspect into custody, but he was non-compliant and resisted arrest, scratching the face of an officer and attempting to grab his firearm, police said.
After being taken into custody, the suspect spit on another officer, police said.
The suspect – 22-year-old Orlando Quintanilla of Arlington – was arrested and charged with domestic assault-and-battery, strangulation, attempting to disarm a law-enforcement officer and two counts of assault-and-battery on police.