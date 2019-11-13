The Arlington County Police Department will host its fifth annual “Fill the Cruiser” holiday toy drive in coming weeks.
The department is asking those in the community to donate new, unwrapped toys to bring holiday cheer to children from newborn to age 17. Donations will be distributed in December.
Officers will collect toys at the following locations:
• Tuesday, Nov. 19 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Ballston Quarter, 4238 Wilson Boulevard, with a cruiser located between Ted’s Bulletin and True Food Kitchen.
• Wednesday, Nov. 20 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 830 23rd St. South.
• Thursday, Nov. 21 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Lee-Harrison Shopping Center, 2425 North Harrison St.
• Friday, Nov. 29 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Fashion Centre at Pentagon City, 1100 South Hayes St. A cruiser will be located in the food court next to the Christmas tree.
Those wishing to donate toys, but unable to attend the Fill the Cruiser events, can drop off donations at Police Headquarters, located at 1425 N. Courthouse Road, until Friday, Dec. 13. Donations will be accepted at the front counter of the Administrative Support Unit, located on the second level.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.