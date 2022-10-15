The Arlington County Police Department has announced the dates for its annual “Fill the Cruiser” holiday toy drive.
Local residents are asked to donate new, unwrapped toys to benefit local children in need as part of the effort.
Collections will take place:
• Friday, Nov. 4 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 830 23rd St. South.
• Wednesday, Nov. 9 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Arlington Assembly of God, 4501 North Pershing Drive.
• Tuesday, Nov. 15 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Walter Reed Community Center, 2909 16th St. South.
• Monday, Nov. 28 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Lee-Harrison Shopping Center, 2425 North Harrison St.
[https://sungazette.news provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]