The Arlington County Police Department will host its second annual “Fill the Cruiser” food drive for the Arlington Food Assistance Center (AFAC) on Tuesday, May 18.
From 6 to 8 p.m., police will be collecting food from the public at the Giant Food at 2901 South Glebe Road; the Safeway at 3713 Lee Highway; and Westover Baptist Church, 1125 Patrick Henry Drive.
The event will be a drive-through format; donors will stay in their vehicles as police remove the items. Donors should wear face coverings while at drop-off locations.
Items most in need are canned tomatoes, canned tuna, canned soups, canned vegetables, peanut butter (in plastic jars) and cereal. Items that are low in fat, sodium and sugar are most desirable.
Last year, the event brought in more than 6,500 pounds of donated food.
“These donations help fill the shelves at AFAC and ensure they are able to continue to meet the needs of their clients,” police said.
