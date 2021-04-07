[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Arlington County Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) on April 24 will provide the public the opportunity to dispose of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs.
The event, to run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., is part of a nationwide effort now in its 10th year.
Collections will take place at the Arlington police headquarters, 1425 North Courthouse Road, and Fire Station #5, 1750 South Hayes St. Upon arrival, participants should stay in their vehicle until they reach the unloading areas, where officers will be on hand to remove items for disposal from their vehicle. (A separate area will be available for those arriving by bike or foot.)
Participants can dispose of medication in its original container or by removing it and disposing of it directly into the collection box. If an original container is used, people should consider removing any identifying information from the prescription label.
Police will not accept intravenous solutions, injectables and syringes due to associated hazards. In addition, commercial businesses, pharmacies or other medical facilities may not use this event as a means to discard expired medications or medical waste.
The Arlington County government maintains four permanent drug-takeback boxes where materials can be disposed of with no questions asked. They are located at the police headquarters and Fire Station #5 as well as Fire Station #2 (4805 Wilson Blvd.) and Fire Station #9 (1900 South Walter Reed Drive).
Items accepted at the drug-takeback boxes are prescriptions, vitamins, prescription ointments, pet medications, prescription patches and over-the-counter medications. Items not accepted are needles, inhalers, aerosol cans, thermometers, lotions or liquids and hydrogen peroxide.
