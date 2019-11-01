The Arlington County Police Department will be among agencies across the region to participate in the “Fall Street Smart Campaign,” an initiative of the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments.
The effort – running Oct. 29 to Nov. 30 – is designed to promote the safe use of roadways by all users (motorists, bicyclists, scooter riders and pedestrians) now that the advent of fall means fewer daylight hours.
The campaign “leverages education and enforcement efforts to identify and change unsafe behavior patterns among pedestrians, motorists, bicyclists and scooter operators, with the goal of reducing the number of traffic related crashes and injuries on our roadways,” county police said.
Several targeted enforcement efforts, including in the Clarendon and Columbia Pike corridors, will be conducted as part of the initiative, police said.
