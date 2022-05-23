Arlington police have recorded an uptick in vehicle thefts across the county, and said the victims in some cases could have done more to prevent them.
“In the first two weeks of May, police received 28 reports of stolen vehicles,” the county police department said. “In most cases, the vehicles were unlocked with the keys or key fobs inside.”
According to police, a number of cases appear to involve multiple suspects traveling together, scouring the area for unlocked vehicles, then rummaging through them. Most incidents occur in the overnight hours.
