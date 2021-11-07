[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Arlington County Police Department received six reports of possible “drink-spiking” during October, and is advising women at nightspots to take precautions against becoming a victim.
“In each case, the female victims reported experiencing loss of consciousness and memory loss after visiting various nightlife establishments in Clarendon and Crystal City on weekend evenings,” police said in a statement.
“These incidents remain active criminal investigations, and the preliminary investigations have not identified a link between the reported cases, police said.
Among the tips to help remain safe, police advised patrons to never leave drinks unattended, to not take drinks from strangers (unless served directly from the bar) and avoid sharing drinks with others.
“If you did not see your drink poured, do not drink it,” police said. “If you think your drink may be spiked or observe an individual spiking a drink, take action right away by calling 911.”