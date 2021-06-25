[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
While the Arlington County Republican Committee has opted for a resumption of in-person meetings, the Arlington County Democratic Committee is taking a little longer to mull over the logistics of doing so.
Democrats’ next monthly meeting – slated for July 7 at 7 p.m. – will be held via Zoom, as it has been since the onset of the pandemic.
Arlington Republicans briefly attempted a return to in-person meetings late last year, before switching back to online, but are slated to hold their June 29 meeting in person at the Crystal City Sports Pub.
Like many organizations, the two political parties will be feeling their way through the resurrection of in-person meetings. While some participants are eager for the resumption of face-to-face contact, others seems to have become comfortable with the online option.