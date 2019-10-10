The Arlington County government is offering assistance to first-time homebuyers through its Moderate Income Purchase Assistance Program, or MIPAP.
The program offers loans in support of down payments and closing costs for qualified purchasers, up to 25 percent of a home’s purchase price. The maximum purchase price for participation in the program is $500,000.
Loan funds are allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.
For information on the program, see the Website at https://housing.arlingtonva.us/get-help/home-ownership/.
