The 2019 season kicks off Sept. 6 for Arlington’s three public high-school football teams, which have been busy practicing and preparing for their upcoming campaigns.
The three teams, only the Yorktown Patriots enjoyed a winning record last fall, earning a region playoff berth as a result. Wakefield finished 2-2 last season and Washington-Liberty (then Washington-Lee) had a 1-9 mark.
Yorktown coach Bruce Hanson often hesitates to discuss his team’s potential, but said he is optimistic his Patriots can have another winning campaign this fall, if key players stay healthy.
Yorktown hosts Woodrow Wilson from Washington, D.C., at 7 p.m. in its Sept. 6 opener. Wakefield plays on the road at Fairfax at 7 p.m. that night, while Washington-Liberty visits Centreville at the same time.
