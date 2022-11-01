Members of the community have until Nov. 8 to weigh in on three options for the 2023-24 Arlington Public Schools calendar.
The survey is available at www.apsva.us, and lays out a trio of scenarios which each contain either 179 or 180 instructional days but which vary in a number of key respects.
The options offer different start-of-school dates (either Aug. 21 or 28), different lengths of time for winter break in December and various options for spring break in March or April.
