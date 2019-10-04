The Arlington County government will host its annual E-CARE (Environmental Collection and Recycling) event on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 1425 North Quincy Street, across from Washington-Liberty High School and the David M. Brown Arlington Planetarium.
For a complete list of what is, and is not, accepted for recycling during the event, see the Website at https://recycling.arlingtonva.us.
