It appears that the Arlington County Republican Committee, or at least its communications director, is taking candidate-recruitment efforts to heart.
Matthew Hurtt on July 26 sent a missive to the party rank-and-file, pointing to a recent Sun Gazette editorial calling on local GOP organizations across the region to “cast off the moribund performance of recent years and get serious” in candidate recruitment.
“They’re absolutely right,” Hurtt said of the editorial’s thrust.
“Former Arlington GOP chairman Andrew Loposser helped recruit candidates for each House of Delegates race in 2021,” Hurtt told the rank-and-file.
“Many of you came to us elated there was finally a Republican for whom you could cast your vote at the local level. And while our candidates didn’t win, they helped Glenn Youngkin build momentum and drive up turnout in our community.”
With a large number of races on the 2023 ballot, “We can’t beat the Arlington Democrats and their ultra-progressive, ICE-abolishing, Soros-funded criminals-run-free candidates with no candidates of our own,” Hurtt said. “We must run candidates up and down the ballot for every election.”
That didn’t quite work out in 2022, when Arlington Republicans failed to field contenders either for County Board or for the technically nonpartisan School Board seats on the Nov. 8 ballot.
But 2023 presents new opportunities, with two County Board seats, one School Board seats, five legislative seats (two senators and three delegates) and five constitutional offices (clerk of court, sheriff, commissioner of revenue, treasurer and commonwealth’s attorney) up for grabs.
“That’s 13 opportunities for us to run principled Republicans to give voters a clear choice right here in our own community,” said Hurtt asking prospective candidates to contact the GOP if interested in mulling over a run.
