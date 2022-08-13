“Trust, but verify” being a phrase Republicans particularly identify with (given its Ronald Reagan provenance), the Arlington County Republican Committee is ramping up its efforts to have a full cadre of pollwatchers on Nov. 8.
“The mere presence of pollwatchers adds significantly to the accuracy of, and confidence in, our elections,” Arlington GOP communications director Matthew Hurtt said in an e-mail to the rank-and-file. “We must recruit more Republican pollwatchers to ensure we have a presence at every precinct.”
Prospective pollwatchers will get training on Virginia election law from the Arlington GOP Election Integrity Team, and will then be asked to serve half-day shifts on Nov. 8.
[https://sungazette.news provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]