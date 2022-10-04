Not a particular surprise here: Arlington’s Republican faithful are largely, but far from unanimously, opposed to the county government’s planned elimination of single-family zoning known colloquially as Missing Middle.
A survey of Arlington County Republican Committee members conducted online in September found 60 percent “strongly oppose” the zoning change, while 12 percent “somewhat oppose” it. A total of 14 percent support the measure either somewhat or strongly, and 14 percent are undecided.
Matthew Hurtt, the Arlington GOP’s communications chair, said he felt the response proved “a reasonable sample” of the sentiments of Arlington Republicans.
Those Republicans, of course, have no final say in the matter, as all five County Board members are Democrats. That body is expected to finalize zoning changes to implement free-range zoning sometime at the end of 2022 or early 2023.
The poll of Republicans also asked, no matter a respondent’s position on the issue, how the county government had fared in presenting the issue to the public.
About 73 percent said it had been done poorly, 11 percent thought it was done well and 17 percent were undecided.
