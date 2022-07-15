Attention, Arlington Republicans: Here is a local campaign that one of your brethren is absolutely, positively guaranteed to win.
The Arlington County Electoral Board is on the hunt for at least three nominees for one of the county’s three Electoral Board seats, which is slated to become vacant in January.
Currently, the board consists of Democrats Kim Phillip and Matt Weinstein and Republican Scott McGeary. But state law requires that two seats on the body be held by the party that currently occupies the governorship. Of the two Democrats, Weinstein’s term is the next to expire, so he will be replaced by a Republican.
Under state law, the Arlington GOP will propose three names to the Circuit Court, which will pick from among them. According to Arlington County Republican Committee communications director Matthew Hurtt, the party will solicit expressions of interest through the end of August, then propose its three nominees in the September/October timeframe.
Republicans interested in being considered for the position should e-mail info@arlingtongop.org with “Interest in Arlington Electoral Board” in the subject line.
After the new board member is appointed by the court, the lineup will be Phillip, McGeary and the incoming Republican. Given that the law requires that the chair and secretary of Electoral Boards be of different parties, it’s likely Phillip will retain her current post of chair and McGeary his current post of secretary, with the new member serving as vice chair.
(It is always possible that Phillip and McGeary could flip posts, but the secretary under statute has more powers than the chair and, though nobody gets rich on Electoral Board service, the secretary is paid about twice as much as the other two posts.)
[https://sungazette.news provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]