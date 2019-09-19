Arlington residents have embraced taking trips to the county’s recycling centers, depositing more than 200 tons of glass since county-government officials in the spring directed them to stop placing glass into recycling bins at home.
The 200 tons of glass collected at the two centers from April to August was a little less than a quarter the 900 tons collected via single-stream recycling a year before. But, county spokesman Peter Golkin noted, all the glass deposited at the recycling centers at the Arlington Trades Center and adjacent to Quincy Park is crushed and recycled, while none of the glass dropped in blue recycling bins at homes in the months leading up to the change was being recycled.
County Board members earlier this year eliminated glass as a part of the government’s recycling-at-home program, saying recycled glass had little market value and that including glass in single-stream recycling caused difficulties for processors.
(Before the change, Glass accounted for about 20 percent of recyclables collected by the Arlington County government, Golkin told the Sun Gazette.)
The County Board’s decision to scrap glass recycling only impacted those – mostly in single-family neighborhoods – served through the government’s trash-collection services. But many others, including condominium complexes and office buildings, followed the government’s lead in eliminating glass as a single-stream recyclable.
Should a market for recycled glass re-emerge, the county government could bring glass back into the single-stream-recycling program. But when it comes to finding value in glass recycling, there seems to be “no light at the end of the tunnel” for now, county official Erik Grabowsky told board members when the subject was first broached last year.
