It won’t be coming to polling places across Arlington this fall, but those who want to try out the “ranked-choice” (or “instant-runoff”) form of election will have a chance next week.
The Arlington County Office of Voter Registration & Elections will conduct a mock election using the ranked-choice format on Tuesday, Aug. 3 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Ellen M. Bozman Government Center, 2100 Clarendon Blvd. Then from 5 to 7 p.m., the ballots will be tabulated. Both events are open to the public.
Since last year, the Arlington County Board has had state authorization to implement ranked-choice voting – as opposed to the traditional winner-take-all format – in County Board races. So far, board members have opted not to do so, although several board members are pushing to consider the change for the 2022 election.
(The method of election is not unknown to many Arlington residents, as the Arlington County Democratic Committee uses it for many of its nomination contests.)
The State Board of Elections currently is soliciting feedback on draft rules governing ranked-choice voting, with a deadline of Aug. 9. Running a ranked-choice election will allow Arlington election officials to “gain a better understanding of this election method,” county election officials said.
Election officials had hoped to also provide a mock election during the upcoming Arlington County Fair, but logistics didn’t allow for it, officials said.
For information on the Aug. 3 event or ranked-choice voting, call (703) 228-3456 or e-mail voters@arlingtonva.us.