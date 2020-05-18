Arlington residents taken to task for brush-dumping

With the Arlington government having suspended curbside pickup of yard waste for the duration of the public-health pandemic, some county residents appear to be taking matters into their own hands.
And as a result, Arlington officials are pleading with the public not to cast off material on public property.
“It is illegal to dump yard waste on Arlington County Parks and Recreation grounds – or anywhere else,” parks department spokesman Susan Kalish said in a public e-mail last week.
During the period that yard-waste collection is unavailable, county officials say it can be delivered (weekdays from 8 a.m. to noon) at the Arlington Trades Center, 4300 29th St. South, and the mulch pick-up site located at 26th Street North and Yorktown Boulevard. Those dropping off materials may be asked to show identification to prove county residency.
The county government continues to offer residents the opportunity to schedule curbside pickup for large-scale yard waste, such as brush and tree limbs. For information, see the Website at https://recycling.arlingtonva.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.