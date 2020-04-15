The Arlington Rotary Club recently participated in a matching-funds effort to support the Arlington Food Assistance Center.
The service club agreed to match up to $5,000 on a dollar-for-dollar basis for the initiative, found at https://arlingtonrotaryclub.org/page/donate.
“Like other Arlington organizations we are focusing on the current emergency,” said Raquel Neumann, president of the Rotary Club. “But we are also fund raising to be able to offer the yearly scholarships for college-bound Arlington high-school seniors.”
The club was forced to cancel its scheduled April 23 awards dinner. “We will announce the $10,000 and $8,000 scholarship awards to two students soon, and hope to present them in a smaller setting in June or later this summer,” Neumann said.
The Rotary Club of Arlington was founded on July 4, 1929, and is part of an international Rotary organization of 1.2 million members in 200 countries. For information, see the Website at www.arlingtonrotaryclub.com.
