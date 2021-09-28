[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Arlington school system’s internal auditor aims to take a look at the district’s rollout of its “virtual”-learning option for the 2021-22 school year, according to a preliminary plan to be presented to School Board members this week.
John Mickevice has the topic on his to-do list for the coming year. In addition to reviewing the process that led to the establishment of the online-learning option, he also plans to compare its staffing and resources provided to the in-person learning that most Arlington students have returned to.
A final count will be taken on Sept. 30, but preliminary figures suggest that only about 3 percent of students are enrolled in the online option for the new school year. Critics have said that the school system has spent exorbitantly on the program; the audit may provide some clarity on whether that allegation is true or not.
Superintendent Francisco Durán acknowledged after the start of the school year that the rollout of the online option had been chaotic, with many students not being able to access classes and staff in short supply. Durán likely will provide an update to School Board members at their Sept. 30 meeting.