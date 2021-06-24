[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The result in November is all but a foregone conclusion, but one of the two candidates for Arlington School Board is trying to prime the pump for more, rather than fewer, candidate-engagement sessions in coming months.
“To prepare for the ‘coronation,’ how about a little candidate forum on reopening schools, vaccines and COVID-19?” independent School Board candidate Major Mike Webb said in a June 23 e-mail to the Democratic endorsee in the race, Mary Kadera.
Webb – who legally has changed his name to add “Major” (his previous military rank) – ran for School Board in 2017, receiving 17.6 percent of the vote in a three-way race won by Democrat-backed Monique O’Grady. O’Grady this year opted not to seek a second four-year term.
As the Democratic endorsee, Kadera is all but assured victory in November. In an e-mail reply to Webb, she said she planned on participating in forums during the campaign season.
“It’s my understanding (as a first-time candidate) that there may be some debates arranged by local community groups like the Civic Federation or the Chamber of Commerce when we get closer to the election,” she wrote in reply to Webb. “I’d certainly be happy to engage in any forum(s) that are organized by these local groups in the fall.”
In May, Kadera defeated Miranda Turner to receive the Democratic nod for the lone School Board seat on the Nov. 2 ballot. Outside of Webb, no other independents made the ballot.