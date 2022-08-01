The First Amendment is on summer vacation, at least when it comes to Arlington Public Schools.
School Board Chairman Reid Goldstein announced at the last School Board meeting that a regular feature of meetings would be missing until the start of school.
“We are not taking public comment during the summer meetings,” Goldstein said, so the School Board could “focus on conducting the necessary business promptly.”
Public comment will return Sept. 8, said Goldstein, who rotated in for a one-year stint at chairman on July 1.
[https://sungazette.news provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]