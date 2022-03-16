The Arlington School Board is seeking nominations for its 2022 “Honored Citizen” awards, which celebrate the efforts of volunteers in local schools.
“This honor recognizes individuals who have committed significant time and energy to a broad range of volunteer activities throughout the Arlington school community,” school officials said in announcing the annual effort “They embrace the mission of APS to ensure all students learn and thrive in safe, healthy and supportive learning environments.”
Nominations are open through April 1; the nomination form will be the sole criteria used to select recipients, who will be honored at a reception on May 30.
For information and nomination forms, see the Website at www.apsva.us.
