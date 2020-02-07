Arlington School Board members will cloak their search for a new superintendent in as much secrecy as their predecessors have done.
“We will not have a community-selection committee and will not share our finalists,” School Board Chairman Tannia Talento said on Feb. 6, pushing back against community pressure to bring more transparency to the process.
Talento made the possibly dubious claim that by keeping the process secret from this point forward, more applicants would be encouraged to apply.
“This will ensure that we have the best candidate pool,” she said, although many other school districts routinely announce finalists and give the public a chance to vet them.
The announcement came as School Board members heard a report from the consulting group leading the search process.
School Board members aim to have a new superintendent in place by spring to succeed Patrick Murphy, who left last August after 10 years.
