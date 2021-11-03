[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Having tried where possible to provide school-lunch service outdoors since August, Arlington school leaders are now faced with the task of trying to figure out a plan to accommodate students inside while meeting their own social-distancing guidelines.
And it looks like it’s being left up to the individual schools to thrash out their own approach.
“All individual school principals are working on a plan,” Superintendent Francisco Durán told School Board members on Oct. 28. “All of our schools will be providing information . . . on what their lunch plans will look like.”
The school system could be in for a roller-coaster response from parents. In meeting with schools she serves as liaison to, “each school brought up they were concerned about lunch plans moving forward when the weather gets colder,” School Board member Monique O’Grady said. “A lot of families are wanting to get that information.”
Durán’s report to School Board members didn’t say how long the planning process had been under way, but time is ticking, with autumn nearly half over and winter set to follow.