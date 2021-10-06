Arlington school officials say they’re hoping to be back on track by the end of the month to address yet another crisis that popped up at the start of the school system – the lack of a teacher to instruct students in certain German-language classes.
The educator who instructed the classes was among those who left the school system at the start of the school year, requiring some students taking German to receive instruction online as a stopgap measure. That provoked a furor among some impacted students and their parents, plus online chatter stoking fiery fears the school division would cancel German instruction entirely.
In early September, Superintendent Francisco Durán attempted to tamp out the conflagration, reiterating support for the German-language program but saying it would take time to get the situation back to normal.
At the Sept. 30 School Board meeting, Bridget Loft – the school system’s chief academic officer – said “we remain committed” to having an in-person teacher in place by the end of October.
