Despite ongoing concerns about supply-chain problems, the Arlington school system is getting creative in providing new meal options for students.
New on the menu for the winter cycle are fruit smoothies for breakfast and spinach-and-chicken epanandas, chicken-and-vegetable dumplings and cheesy chicken pasta for lunch.
In addition, school officials have announced plans to reinstate a-la-carte offerings at the secondary-school level starting in March, when students again will be able to purchase entrée items, fruit, vegetables and beverages outside of each day’s set menu.
In a message, school officials said that despite concerns about the availability of food items due to issues beyond the school system’s control, they are working to ensure students are not impacted.
“To be proactive, APS has also contracted with additional vendors to provide backup deliveries when deemed necessary,” school officials said.
