Arlington Public Schools has been honored with a “Best Communities for Music Education” designation from the NAMM Foundation for its commitment to music education.
The district’s music program has “made us proud once again,” said Superintendent Francisco Durán, who noted that only 4 percent of school systems across the nation receive the honor.
“I’m very, very excited,” he said.
Now in its 23rd year, the Best Communities for Music Education designation is awarded to districts that demonstrate outstanding achievement in efforts to provide music access and education to all students.
To qualify for the Best Communities designation, school districts must answer detailed questions about funding, graduation requirements, music-class participation, instruction time, facilities, support for the music program and community music-making programs. Responses are verified and then reviewed by the Music Research Institute at the University of Kansas.
The NAMM Foundation is a non-profit organization supported in part by the National Association of Music Merchants and its approximately 10,300 members around the world. For information, see the Website at www.nammfoundation.org.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]