Unless schools have moved to the “close-enough” theory of mathematics, the Arlington school system opened the school year just short of its goal of 100-percent teacher staffing.
A total of 47 teacher vacancies – 35 full-time, 12 part-time – existed as of a Sept. 8 report to School Board members by Superintendent Francisco Durán.
That’s 99-percent staffing, but not the hoped-for 100 percent.
“No classroom should be empty,” Durán said, noting that substitute teachers were filling the gaps.
A number of last-minute departures of teachers impacted the opening of school, and “we have some very hard-to-fill positions” among those that remain vacant, the superintendent said.
Overall, the opening of school in late August went relatively smoothly but, as always, “there are still some issues,” Durán told School Board members.
