Arlington Public Schools is on track to have all the teachers it needs to welcome students back to classrooms later in August.
With just 68 full-time vacancies, the school system’s ranks were 97.8-percent filled as of Aug. 4, Superintendent Francisco Durán told School Board members at that evening’s meeting.
“We continue to decrease our vacancy rate every day,” Durán said. “A little more to go – if you know anyone out there, please send them our way.”
Teacher recruitment and retention has become a huge issue in the nation’s public schools during an era of COVID and public backlash over the policies of some school boards across the nation. Durán said Arlington officials started earlier than normal with the annual recruitment effort, “which was a plus.”
Teachers are back the week of Aug. 18-26 and students return Aug. 29.
