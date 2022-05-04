The Arlington School Board has named three individuals as Honored Citizens for 2022.
The awards program, which dates to 1975, honors exemplary volunteer efforts over a long-term, sustained basis. The 2022 honorees are Nelly Hernandez, Sarah Clarke LaBonte and April Maddox.
In addition, the School Board will be presenting an Honored Citizen Lifetime Award to Judy Hadden for going above and beyond in her years of commitment to volunteering at APS, school officials said.
Honorees will be presented with their awards during a ceremony on Friday, May 6 at 6 p.m. at the Arlington Career Center. A reception will precede the program at 5 p.m.
