APS on Hunt for New Chief Academic Officer:
The Arlington school system is on the hunt for a new academic chief, after the incumbent in the position was dispatched to serve for a second tour of duty as a middle-school principal.
Bridget Loft, the current chief academic officer, on April 28 was appointed principal at Swanson Middle School, a post she held from 2011-17 before moving on to serve as principal at Yorktown High School and then hold the school system’s top academic-focused leadership post.
“We’re so grateful that Ms. Loft is able to return to that role,” School Board Chairman Barbara Kanninen said, praising Loft for having “done a tremendous job” leading the academics office during her tenure but offering no reason for the switch.
Loft said she was grateful for the appointment.
“I appreciate the opportunity to grow,” she said. “I’m looking forward to coming home.”
Joanne Ayuda, who retired in 2019 as principal at Abingdon Elementary School after a 35-year career in the school system, has been brought on as interim chief academic officer while the school system conducts a search. The pay rate for the position is $134,733 to $220,822, school officials said.
