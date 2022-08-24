Acknowledging that the personal touch sometimes trumps high tech, Arlington school officials are encouraging parents to pick up the phone and reach out if they have questions that they can’t get answered.
The Arlington Public Schools’ family-information line is operational at (703) 228-8000 as the start to school approaches.
“If you don’t know an answer, are looking on our Website and don’t know where to look, please call,” Superintendent Francisco Durán said at the Aug. 18 School Board meeting.
Services will be provided in English and Spanish. If call volumes are high, parents can leave a message, which will be responded to quickly, Durán promised.
“You will get an answer; you will get support,” he said.
[https://sungazette.news provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]