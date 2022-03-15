Members of the Arlington Public Schools community have the chance to weigh in on proposals to streamline the school system’s bell schedule.
A community survey was dispatched to parents and others on March 14, looking at various proposals that have percolated since an advisory panel began work in January.
The goal is to reduce the current eight different start/end times in county schools to three or four in an effort to maximize instructional time and streamline bus routes.
“This feedack [from the public] will really help us to know the best path forward,” Superintendent Francisco Dúran said. “The changes that will be made will have an impact and will be put in place next school year.”
School officials plan to bring a proposal to the School Board on April 28, with a vote slated for May 10.
For information, see the Website at www.apsva.us/engage/bell-study-project.
