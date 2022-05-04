The Arlington school system on May 4 will honor its educators and support employees of the year at a recognition ceremony slated for 6:30 p.m. at Washington-Liberty High School.
“I hope that anyone . . . who would like to celebrate with them will come,” Superintendent Francisco Dúran said.
Honorees include:
• Principal of the Year: Jessica Panfil, Claremont Immersion Elementary School.
• Teachers of the Year: Iris Gibson, Langston High School; Katie Willet, Williamsburg Middle School; Brittany Oman, Arlington Science Focus School.
• Support Employees of the Year: Aurelia Sicha, Thomas Jefferson Middle School; Estela Reyes, Carlin Springs Elementary School; Mariflor Ventura, bus attendant based at Arlington Trades Center; Keith Reeves, Discovery Elementary School; Jonathan Martinez, Syphax Education Center; Rosaura Palacios, Arlington Trades Center; and Irma Sierra, Arlington Science Focus Elementary School.
