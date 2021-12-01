[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Arlington school system will receive a nominal $1 from the county government providing an easement needed to convert a sports field next to Thomas Jefferson Middle School to synthetic turf.
The Department of Parks and Recreation has requested access to an 8,800-square-foot sliver of land owned by the school system to provide a staging area for the adjoining field, which is owned by the county government and is located adjacent to an existing turf field.
School Board members will be formally asked to provide what is likely pro-forma approval at the Dec. 2 board meeting, with action to come later.
The easement to the property will last as long as the construction project does. Arlington government officials have promised to replace any trees on it that are removed.