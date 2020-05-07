News of the achievements of local students and members of the Armed Forces:
* Michaela Morrison of Arlington was one of 28 seniors presented with the 2020 Distinguished Leadership Award at Denison University.
The honor recognizes graduating seniors who have demonstrated exemplary leadership and service to the college through their involvement in student organizations, in co-curricular activities and on the residential-education staff, and as athletes and scholars.
* Blake Brackett of Arlington, a graduate of James Madison High School, and Gabrielle Sorresso of Arlington, a graduate of Yorktown High School, earned the dean’s award with distinction, and John Schoen of Arlington, a graduate of Yorktown High School, was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Colgate University.
* An Arlington nonprofit is working to ensure that educational-enrichment activities for at-risk youth don’t fall victim to the public-health pandemic.
Aspire! After-School Learning has been up and running with online alternatives to its tradition face-to-face programs nearly since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis. The goal is to give participating students something to count on, said Courtney Reeve, Aspire’s executive director.
Education is “a stabilizing force in children’s lives” that “provides consistency, continuity and routine,” she said at a recent Zoom meeting of the Kiwanis Club of Arlington.
“These are kids that are at risk of falling into the achievement gap,” Reeve said, pointing to the learning loss that traditionally occurs over the summer months and may be accentuated by the lack of classroom instruction this spring.
The organization provides a daily 2 p.m. program for students, “a place for them to connect with one another and connect with teachers.” There also are special programs featuring activities, read-alongs and homework help. Arts programs are offered weekly.
“Our support from volunteers is amazing,” Reeve said, adding that Amazon has provided supply kits for students and Arlington Public Schools is providing iPads for those with limited or no Internet access. The program also benefits from staff supplied by AmeriCorps.
Aspire began life as the Greenbrier Learning Center, focusing on at-risk students, many from immigrant families. The economic downturn that has accompanied the public-health crisis has led to significant unemployment among family members of the students who take part in enrichment programs.
Whether online or in person, depending on the health situation, the organization plans to offer its summer programming to students, “so that when they start the school year, they will have a bit of a head start,” Reeve said.
* The Arlington School Board is currently seeking individuals to serve as members of School Board advisory councils, including the Advisory Council on Instruction, the Budget Advisory Council and the Advisory Council on School Facilities and Capital Programs.
New members will be appointed to two-year terms commencing in June.
For information on APS advisory bodies, call (703) 228-6015 or see the Website at https://www.apsva.us/citizen-advisory-groups/.
