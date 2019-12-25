News of the achievements of local students and members of the Armed Forces:
* Adithya Bacharaju of Arlington earned a master of science degree in information-technology management during recent commencement exercises at Campbellsville University.
* The Arlington County Council of PTAs recently announced award recipients in its 2019-20 Reflections competition, which had the theme “Look Within.”
Recipients of Outstanding Interpretation Awards in various categories, who will go on to compete in district competition, were:
Dance: Natalia Thornton, Arlington County Montessori; Mihika Sinha, Taylor Elementary; Grace Fettig, Williamsburg Middle; and Elizabeth Mineau, Washington-Liberty High School.
Film: Theo Whiteman, McKinley Elementary; Mason Mirabile, Discovery Elementary; Eric Chung, Williamsburg Middle; and Marcelo Garcia-Rivera, McKinley Elementary School.
Literature: Daniel Noonan, Key Immersion Elementary; Ariana Losos, Arlington Schience Focus; Evelyn Rives, Gunston Middle; and Charlotte Papacosma, Wakefield High School.
Music: Charlotte Na, Nottingham Elementary; Cate Branon, Jamestown Elementary; Clara Crawford, Gunston Middle; and Lindsay Glaccum, Yorktown High School.
Photography: Zara Oberoi, Arlington County Montessori; Ella Engelhardt, Arlington County Montessori; Anna Brodsky, Dorothy Hamm Middle; and Mila Sampson, Yorktown High School.
Visual Arts: Valentina McCoy, Arlington County Montessori; Gemma Walsh, Tuckahoe Elementary; Tatiana Fedoseeva, Williamsburg Middle; and Madeline Kenny, Washington-Liberty High School.
* Marymount University graduate student Lexie Stuivenvolt Allen has been awarded a Boren Fellowship to travel to Jordan, where she will study Arabic.
Allen, currently enrolled in the Clinical Mental Health Counseling program at Marymount, will be living in the capital city of Amman for close to seven months in order to gain an immersive experience. There, she will be taking intensive language classes and seeking out volunteer opportunities that align with her focus of study at Marymount.
“It’s been a goal of mine for as long as I can remember to learn a second language,” Allen said. “The opportunity afforded to me by Boren will literally expand my worldview, and I have the chance to walk away with a hard skill and experience that will enable me to serve as a more competent counselor to a wider range of clientele. I suspect I’ll look back at this period of my studies as a life-changing moment.”
The Boren Fellowship is a National Security Education Program initiative awarded to graduate students motivated to learn a language deemed critical to national security.
* Thomas Jefferson Middle School band director Catrina Tangchittsumran has been named to School Band and Orchestra Magazine’s “50 Directors Who Make a Difference” list.
Directors were nominated by students (current and former), colleagues, musical-instrument retailers, band parents, administrators, friends, former band directors and others who admire the hard work and dedication given their schools’ music programs.
Tangchittsumran is in her 16th year as an educator.
* A team of four students from Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology have been named winners of the Congressional App Challenge in Virginia’s 8th Congressional District, represented by U.S. Rep. Don Beyer.
Team members Sumanth Ratna, Autin Mitra, Sagar Gupta and Sahil Gupta entered “Politirate,” which quantitatively assesses politicians based on public news about them and their Twitter posts.
The app can be used by citizens, who can assess political candidates, as well as politicians, who can determine if their messages are helping or damaging their public image.
The app will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol.
** Sean Waddell, the son of Christopher and Theresa Waddell of Arlington, has been named to the president’s list and Donavan Heggs, the son of Cleris and Donna Heggs of Arlington, and Harrison White, the son of Adrian White of Arlington and Amy Rossetti of Arlington, have been named to the dean’s list for the first quarter at Randolph-Macon Academy.
* The Student Government Association at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology recently donated $12,500 to the Wildlife Conservation Society.
During the school’s homecoming, students traditionally donate to a nonprofit, and this year they picked the global wildlife-conservation organization based at the Bronx Zoo in New York City.
“By protecting wildlife through conserving natural space and educating individuals on the value of science and nature, biodiversity is able to thrive in healthy lands and seas,” said Sean Nguyen, treasurer of the student-government association. “As students of one of the nation’s premier STEM magnet schools, we connected with this message, and wanted to help bring awareness to wildlife conservation.”
Keenan Aylward, Washington office director of the society, visited the school to thank the students and to emphasize its appreciation to them for raising awareness about the importance of saving wildlife and wild places around the globe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.