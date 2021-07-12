Arlington Scouts ascend to Eagle rank

[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
An Eagle Scout Court of Honor was held at Little Falls Presbyterian Church on June 19 to honor the achievements of three members of Boy Scout Troop 638.
Will Bernhardt, Sean Kilby and Colin Sartori started scouting in the first grade, crossing over to become Boy Scouts, and progressed through the ranks to earn the Boys Scouts of America’s highest advancement rank.
Currently, fewer than 8 percent of Scouts attain Eagle rank. To do so, the Scouts earned at least 21 merit badges, served in positions of authority and led teams of fellow Scouts to complete service projects to earn this rank.
Bernhardt’s service project involved upgrades to the outdoor chapel at the church. Kilby led the construction of potting tables and installation of rain gutters at Tuckahoe Elementary School. Sartori’s team of Scouts built four bat boxes and installed them at the Arlington Outdoor Lab.